FOLLOW THE MONEY: Is This the Real Reason the Left Is Freaking Out About the Department of Education?

The NEA sent $420,000 to Sixteen Thirty Fund, between 2019 and 2021, for example. Sixteen Thirty Fund, one of the nonprofits established by the for-profit company Arabella Advisors, helped fund other activist groups that staffed and advised the Biden administration.

It also funded the Center for American Progress, which fed more than 60 leaders and staff into the Biden administration, and the Human Rights Campaign, which demanded the administration implement a laundry list of LGBTQ+ priorities. (By my count, the Biden administration implemented 75% of HRC’s demands.)

The American Federation of Teachers gave $840,000 to Sixteen Thirty Fund from 2020 to 2023, $75,000 to the Center for American Progress in 2019 and $100,000 to Center for American Progress Action in 2023, among others.