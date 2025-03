HOW’S THAT BOYCOTT WORKIN’ OUT FOR YA?

TSLA is at 271. It was $225 when Tim Walz was so excited about the stock dropping. It was $172 a year ago. Can Democrats do anything right? https://t.co/p7c5OWXCoq — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 24, 2025

Pro Tip: Boycotts only work when the cause is, you know, popular enough to cause pain to the boycotted.