Have you heard about the so-called Argentinian economic miracle? I have news: there is no miracle. This is a lie.

I am the chairman of President Milei’s council of advisors, and I want you to know that there is no miracle here at all.

You read that correctly. No miracle whatsoever.

What you are witnessing is the most impressive turnaround in the country’s history.

We slashed wasteful spending that once enriched the few at the expense of the many.

We brought down inflation—a tax that disproportionately burdens the poor. As a result, we lowered poverty rates by more than 11% and lifted millions out of poverty

We eliminated the thousands of pickets that made travel across the country a nightmare. Imagine the relief of breathing in fresh air after years of suffocating congestion.

Welfare programs? The left’s favorite: they mostly served politicians. They even stole food from the poor. Yes. They stole food from the poor.

Now, welfare flows directly to those who need it most.

At the core of our strategy, we eradicated the source of the macroeconomic instability that had plagued our nation for so long: we eliminated the fiscal deficit. We now run a fiscal surplus, which has dramatically reduced our country risk—from the 3000s to the 700s.

A miracle, some say? How dare they!

This is not a miracle. This is hard work. This is putting the country first, not politicians.

Why is the opposition protesting so fervently? Not because they care for the people or the nation, but because they fear the truth—that they have been the problem all along. Their time is over.

Again, this is not a miracle.

This is hard work. This is having a vision, formulating a plan, and executing it without fear. This is having the guts to do what is right. This is president

@JMilei

leadership.

The jig is up for the left. They have nothing, and they never did. They do not love the poor. They love poverty.

Now, tell me again that this is a miracle.

We didn’t know it was impossible—so we did it.

Viva la libertad, carajo!