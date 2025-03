RASMUSSEN: The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Friday shows that 52% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-six percent (46%) disapprove.

This is no time to go wobbly. This is the time to put the skeer on ’em and keep ’em skeered.