KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Monday, Fun Day — Let’s Barter Some Blue States for Canada and Greenland. “Canada is a different story. If it didn’t have the United States on one side and Santa’s elves on the other, it would have been invaded and occupied by a country a third of its size long ago. At the rate it’s going right now, an ambitious Girl Scout troop could use its cookie money to take over Canada.”