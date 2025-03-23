BLUE ON BLUE: Chuck Schumer rejects calls to step down as Senate Democratic leader.

It’s up to Democratic senators to choose their leader, and none of them have called on Schumer to quit a post that he has held for more than eight years. But some have entertained questions about whether it’s time for a re-examination. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., told a constituent at a town hall last week that “we’re going to have future conversations about all the Democratic leadership.”

Schumer also rejected comparisons to then-President Joe Biden’s refusal to step down as the 2024 nominee, in response to a question about whether he’s making the same mistake.

NBC News has reported that some Democrats hope progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., launches a primary bid against Schumer in 2028 if he decides to seek re-election.