ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Moment Bernie Sanders storms out of ‘nonsense’ interview leaving ABC reporter stunned after he asked simple question.

Sen. Bernie Sanders abruptly ended his sit-down interview with ABC News.

The Vermont independent left This Week host Jonathan Karl stunned when he refused to answer whether he thinks his progressive partner in the House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should run for the Senate.

Sanders said the interview was ‘nonsense’ after Karl pushed him if AOC should replace Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer after he voted for the Republicans budget to avert a government shutdown.

After trying to shut down the line of questioning, the firebrand senator stood up in the middle of the interview and stormed out of the room – a moment that was caught on camera as Karl urged Sanders not to cut it short.

No longer on-camera, Sanders called the discussion ‘inside the beltway stuff’ and suggested there are bigger fish to fry then speculating over the future of the leadership in the Democratic Party.

The senator then conceded and allowed Karl to get in one last, non-AOC-related question that centered around his political future.