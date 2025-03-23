GRAUNIAD DISCOVERS LATEST ONLINE ILL:
The extra layer of irony here of course being that it’s girls mostly being poisoned by social media not men https://t.co/cBsK20f7Tb pic.twitter.com/nUQ3XNnftH
— Adam Wren (@G0ADM) March 23, 2025
GRAUNIAD DISCOVERS LATEST ONLINE ILL:
The extra layer of irony here of course being that it’s girls mostly being poisoned by social media not men https://t.co/cBsK20f7Tb pic.twitter.com/nUQ3XNnftH
— Adam Wren (@G0ADM) March 23, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.