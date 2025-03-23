JON GABRIEL: Waiting for the Chainsaw.

I come from the Ron Swanson school of government spending. If an official says, “We need to cut expenditures by 32%,” I’ll reply, “Let’s make it an even 40,” before starting a chant of “Slash it! Slash it!”

So, imagine my surprise to learn that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is destroying America as we know it. At least that’s what I’ve gathered from the headlines.

“Elon Musk’s DOGE unit is causing confusion — and raising security and legal concerns.” “Veterans groups raise the alarm about DOGE cuts at the VA.” “DOGE cuts at NOAA will impact hurricane forecasting and data gathering on storms.” And those are just from NPR, paid for by the federal government and listeners like you.

Obviously, legacy media will oppose nearly every move made by a Republican administration, let alone by the Bad Orange Man and his First Bro, Elon. But conservative platforms also are sounding the alarm. National Review warns Elon Musk to “Cut Spending by Using the Law, Not by Breaking It.” Jonathan V. Last of The Bulwark stokes fears about “The Illegality of DOGE.” Fellow Weekly Standard alum Stephen Hayes points out “The Downside of DOGE,” despite the fact that he praised government gridlock in 2013 because it forced Washington to deal with the national debt.

The debt in 2013? A paltry $16.7 trillion. Today it clocks in at more than twice that.

Many self-proclaimed conservatives have been demanding that we shrink the government as long as they’ve been alive. Now that it’s finally happening, they’re getting squeamish. Whether you love Trump or hate him, fans of limited government should heed the advice of Mrs. Thatcher: “This is no time to go wobbly.”