DON SURBER: Highlights of the Week.

ITEM 1: Having rescued two astronauts this week, Elon Musk set his sights on bringing Major West, Dr. Smith and the Robinson family home.

NASA launched them on October 16, 1997, and were headed to Alpha Centauri, but somehow they became lost in space.

ITEM 2: Eric Daugherty tweeted, “Trump says he will pay the astronauts who were stranded in outer space overtime out of his own pocket.

“DOOCY: They didn’t get any overtime. $5 per day per diem, that’s $1,430 in extra pay. Can the administration fix this?

“TRUMP: No one mentioned this. If I have to, I’ll pay it out of my own pocket, OK? I’ll get it for them. I like that.”

And he won’t tax the OT.

ITEM 3: World Net Daily reported, “An American freed from the Taliban in Afghanistan after being held hostage for two years is thanking President Trump for his freedom.”

Trump is bringing everyone home.

ITEM 4: Chris Queen reported, “One Georgia County Is Making Bank Off Speed Cameras. It’s Time to Stop the Scam.”

Georgia needs you, Lester Maddox. Lester, won’t you please come home?

ITEM 5: CBS tweeted, “President Trump’s dismantling of Voice of America will pave the way for U.S. adversaries to tell an anti-America narrative, VOA Director Michael Abramowitz told Nancy Cordes in his first interview since VOA’s full-time staff and contractors were placed on administrative leave.”

Mollie Hemingway beat me to the punch, tweeting, “Don’t worry, CBS, no one can push an anti-America narrative as well as you do.”