GASSY LASSIE: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says We Need a ‘Democratic Party That Farts’ Harder.
Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York ripped Republican Gabe Evans for not doing a town hall in Colorado. While speaking at a political rally in his state she said the Democrat Party needs to start ripping, too – ripping farts and doing so as hard as possible. No, really. She just let it slip out.
Hear it for yourself. (WATCH)
“We need a Democratic Party that farts harder for us.” – AOC
Swalwell isn’t enough?? pic.twitter.com/oU7kbXIHGk
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 21, 2025
Sandy’s War has long been bogged down in its quagmire phase, but the above gaffe certainly makes for the perfect bookend with her classic banning “Farting Cows and Airplanes” Green Nude Eel introduction to DC.