March 22, 2025

GASSY LASSIE: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says We Need a ‘Democratic Party That Farts’ Harder.

Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York ripped Republican Gabe Evans for not doing a town hall in Colorado. While speaking at a political rally in his state she said the Democrat Party needs to start ripping, too – ripping farts and doing so as hard as possible. No, really. She just let it slip out.

Hear it for yourself. (WATCH)

Sandy’s War has long been bogged down in its quagmire phase, but the above gaffe certainly makes for the perfect bookend with her classic banning “Farting Cows and Airplanes” Green Nude Eel introduction to DC.

Posted at 8:45 am by Ed Driscoll