GASSY LASSIE: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says We Need a ‘Democratic Party That Farts’ Harder.

Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York ripped Republican Gabe Evans for not doing a town hall in Colorado. While speaking at a political rally in his state she said the Democrat Party needs to start ripping, too – ripping farts and doing so as hard as possible. No, really. She just let it slip out.

Hear it for yourself. (WATCH)