ROGER SIMON: ‘The Barber in Peru’ — Back from the Dead.

I got a bewildered phone call from my old friend “The Barber in Peru {Indiana}.”

He’s getting pretty long in the tooth having been used by Groucho Marx to test the popularity of his movies in the hinterlands back in the day, but he doesn’t seem to have lost any of his marbles. He’s still on top of current events.

“What’s with these judges?” he said. “I never heard of any of them before.”

“Me neither.”

“Did somebody vote for them?”

“Nope.”

“Everybody comes into the barber shop can’t stand them, especially this Boasberg character.”

“Really?”

“Ordering a plane carrying those Tren-something gangsters to Central America to turn around. What’s the matter with this doofus? Doesn’t he realize those thugs would rape a three-year old and some of them already have? Doesn’t he have a daughter?”

“Well…”