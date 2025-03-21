THE 21st CENTURY ISN’T WORKED OUT AS I HAD HOPED: DoorDash, Klarna sign deal for deferred, installment food delivery payments.

DoorDash and Klarna, a company that offers “buy now, pay later” programs, have come together on a deal for deferred and installment food delivery payments.

“In the coming months, DoorDash customers will be able to enjoy Klarna’s seamless range of payment options when purchasing groceries, retail, and even DashPass Annual Plan – on DoorDash.com or through the DoorDash app,” according to a webpage on the deal on Klarna’s website.

Klarna is set to be shown as a way to pay when DoorDash customers are checking out, with customers given options to either pay for their whole purchase, pay via four installments or pay at a time that works better for them, according to the webpage.

“Our partnership with DoorDash marks an important milestone in Klarna’s expansion into everyday spending categories,” Klarna’s Chief Commercial Officer David Sykes said on the page.

“By offering smarter, more flexible payment solutions for groceries, takeout, and retail essentials, we’re making convenience even more accessible for millions of Americans,” Sykes added.