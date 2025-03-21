TANNED, RESTED, AND READY FOR MORE TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Biden aides, more Democrats pile on ex-prez’s offer to boost party fundraising after 2024 disaster: ‘This is an SNL skit.’

“Joe Biden should enjoy retirement at the beach in Rehoboth,” a third Biden alum added. “No voter wants to hear from him. He is delusional and arrogant to think that he can be a value add to the Democratic Party. We need to move on from the era of Joe Biden and embrace new, younger leadership.”

The ridicule extended to congressional Democrats, who control neither chamber of Congress following the Nov. 5 wipeout loss by then-Vice President Kamala Harris, who was thrust into the race after Biden announced July 21 he would not seek a second term.

“Why the f–k would anyone listen to what Joe Biden has to say?” gasped one congressional Democratic source. “He should stay in retirement with his pardoned family and keep his mouth shut.”

“The best thing Biden could do for the DNC is offer [DNC vice chair] David Hogg a high-paying role at his foundation,” a congressional Democratic aide snarked.

“Is this serious?” a former Democratic aide asked. “I mean, it has to be a joke. This is an ‘SNL’ skit.”

Except it isn’t, since SNL treated Biden with kid gloves, like it treated all Democratic presidents, going back to Jimmy Carter, in its role as the Democrats’ palace guard media.