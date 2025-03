WELL, YEAH:

We told you those grants were all funding Dems! https://t.co/h4797sEXic pic.twitter.com/omhBAmZz4V — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) March 21, 2025

If Newsweek’s Evan Thomas was right that media support (back when they still had something of a reputation) might lift a Democrat contender by 15 points, you have to wonder how much of the public’s support for progressive politics is an illusion created by all those siphoned tax dollars.