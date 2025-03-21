IT COULDN’T HURT: ‘Four shots of vodka’: JD Vance says he’d need to be totally boozed up to answer questions like Kamala Harris. “The vice president joked that he cannot relate to drinking ‘four shots of vodka’ before every meeting, which he said would be necessary to answer ‘word salad’ questions like Harris.”
