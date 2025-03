GAVIN NEWSOM LIES, FILM AT 11 — AND AT EVERY OTHER HOUR:

THIS IS BRUTAL! Gavin Newsom claimed on his podcast that no one in his office ever used the word "Latinx" to describe Latinos, so CNN aired a compilation of Newsom himself saying it REPEATEDLY.

It's amazing to see leftists tearing themselves apart.

— George (@BehizyTweets) March 21, 2025