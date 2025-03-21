KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Trump Begins Culling the Public Education Indoctrination Herd. “The Democrats are really going to be losing their minds over this, I mean more than usual. President Trump’s executive order aims a poison arrow directly at the heart of one of their biggest cash cows and the apparatus they use to dumb down the electorate.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.