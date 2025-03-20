COLORADO: Relatives of suspect react to shooting that injured 3 Pueblo officers.

Pueblo Chief of Police Chris Noeller spoke to reporters as he brimmed with emotion and strong words, holding not only anger for the suspect but also for lawmakers.

Chief Noeller said the suspect who is accused of shooting three of his officers had a lengthy record, and should never have been on the street to begin with.

“[He] had a criminal history that spans pages. He had 14 felony arrests, most of which pled to misdemeanors,” said the chief.

Police say the suspect, Billy Soto, was a self-admitted MS13 gang member. Chief Noeller says he was out on bond for three felony cases. He was also wanted on attempted murder charges, according to police.

“The blood of my officers lays at the steps of our Capitol,” said Chief of Police Chris Noeller.