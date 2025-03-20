CENSORSHIP:

/1🚨BREAKING — Explosive new documents expose a massive government-backed censorship operation orchestrated by USAID, the Global Engagement Center, the UK government, and media firms to manipulate public discourse and silence Americans. pic.twitter.com/ScJJeYoFcJ

More:

The documents reveal the Global Engagement Center (GEC), the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the UK government, and media groups working together to conduct mass censorship under the guise of “misinformation,” “disinformation,” and “malinformation.”

AFL obtained the documents through ongoing litigation against the U.S. Department of State’s GEC.

The GEC, which was forced to shut down in December 2024, was originally created to “combat foreign disinformation abroad.”

However, through litigation, AFL exposed that the GEC promoted state-sponsored propaganda, using private media organizations to suppress American speech.

AFL’s litigation also revealed that USAID created an internal “Disinformation Primer,” explicitly praising private sector censorship strategies and recommending further censorship tactics.