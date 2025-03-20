YOU DON’T SAY: Net zero could CRASH Britain’s economy with poorest in society hit hardest, leaked document admits.

A leaked Whitehall assessment has revealed that the UK’s rush to achieve net zero could wipe 10 per cent off economic growth by 2030 and potentially trigger a financial crash.

The never-before-published Government document contains stark warnings about the economic consequences of poorly planned carbon neutrality efforts.

It claims the transition to net zero by 2050 comes with the “potential risk of destabilising the financial system”.

The assessment, seen by The Sun, also suggests the poorest in society will bear the heaviest burden of these economic changes.

The document was prepared by the Business and Trade Department in November 2023.

The report warns that hundreds of billions of pounds worth of assets worldwide may need to be retired up to 30 years before the end of their useful life.

This could cause market meltdown due to sudden drops in company values, affecting both British firms and overseas investors.

The document highlights that the financial risk of these “stranded assets” is “not yet fully reflected in companies’ values”.