JORDAN SCHACHTEL: ‘Tesla Takedown’ is a full-fledged domestic terrorism movement. Prosecutors on the state and federal levels must take action.

SpaceX, the premier space company in the world with no peer competitors, last opened up a tender offer valuing the company at $350 billion. X is now valued at $44 billion. xAI is accumulating new funds at a valuation of $75 billion. Lastly, Musk owns Neuralink and the Boring Company, which are multi-billion dollar endeavors.

So even if the “Tesla Takedown” movement succeeds beyond the wildest imaginations of its organizers and deals a significant blow to Tesla, Elon Musk will in no way be strapped for cash anytime soon. The man has effectively hacked capitalism, and he will never in his lifetime find himself with limited access to his own or outsiders’ capital.

The more imaginative “Tesla Takedown” organizers know they will never deprive Elon Musk of wealth. So, what’s the real goal here?

The goal of “Tesla Takedown” is to employ domestic terrorism through the use of violence, fear, and intimidation to achieve its political objectives. The movement aims to coerce the Trump Administration into conceding to its demands by amplifying the psychological impact of their actions beyond the immediate victims to create widespread disruption.

The Trump Administration and state governments are right to label this movement as much more than a protest movement. Hopefully, prosecutions on both the state and federal levels will ramp up dramatically in the weeks and months to come.