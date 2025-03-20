HOW MUCH LONGER IS CBS GOING TO CARRY MARGARET BRENNAN?

Rubio and Graham didn’t even have to put forth much of an effort to make Brennan come off like an idiot. Neither did Vance when he cranked out that “I Don’t Really Care, Margaret” nuclear bomb to her career. This keeps happening and yet there doesn’t seem to be any effort toward making a change at CBS. It’s hard not to wonder where the leftist journos are who can at least hold their own without snarling or saying something disqualifyingly stupid while trying to have a debate with a Republican politician.

If it’s absolutely necessary to have the debate at all rather than an interview. I’m going to venture a guess that even CBS’s rump audience would rather listen to what Rubio has to say than hear Brennan berating him. Though maybe I’m wrong, and CBS has lost those people already.

Which begs the question why Vance, Rubio, and Graham even let themselves be booked on those shows rather than simply do a long-form podcast interview with somebody who draws a lot bigger audience, like for example Megyn Kelly.

And the success of independent New Media types like Kelly, who found themselves flushed out of alphabet-soup media and found that it was the best thing that ever could have happened to them, would seem to be a bracing development for the suits at CBS. Do they now think Brennan is the best they can do?

Didn’t CBS employ Lara Logan, Sharyl Attkisson, and Catherine Herridge not so long ago? All of them were regarded by everyone as serious journalists. One could argue all three are doing quite well now that they’re independent New Media players.

How well do you think Margaret Brennan would do if she had to swim in that deep water?

You don’t have to answer that. We’re coming rapidly to the point where we’re going to find out soon enough. Because even at a place like CBS, there has to be a level of embarrassment beyond which they’re not willing to go.

They should have reached that point by now, for certain. But given the current direction, it’s only a matter of time before she crashes into that wall.