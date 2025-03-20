JOHN NOLTE: Critics Ravage Disney’s Snow White Remake — Prepare for Woke Dopey.

The slow-rolling train wreck that is the Disney Grooming Syndicate’s live-action remake of Snow White continues to roll along with a disastrous 47 percent “rotten” score at Rotten Tomatoes.

What makes this especially gratifying is understanding how the rigged review system works, which is like this…

A total of 98 reviews are in, meaning every reviewer received exclusive access from Disney’s public relations department to an early screening for critics. The earliest Normal people can see it is this afternoon.

This means that all of those 98 are “on Disney’s approved reviewer list,” and you know most of them wanted to love Snow White, wanted to redeem the movie just to stick a finger in the eye of MAGA, and kiss Disney’s sweet ass.

But.

The movie sucks so hard, they couldn’t even do that.