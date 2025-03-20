JIM TREACHER: Dems’ New Plan to Stop Musk: Firebomb Some Teslas.

There’s even a website called Dogequest, with an interactive nationwide map that allows budding terrorists to track down Tesla dealerships and even individual Tesla owners.

The proprietors of the site claim their intent isn’t malicious, which must be why the map cursor is a Molotov cocktail.

If you’re a Tesla owner and your private information is on Dogequest, they’ll take it down… if you can prove you’ve sold the car. That sure sounds like extortion.

Call me old-fashioned, but destroying other people’s property is wrong, even if you’re angry about losing an election and you think a billionaire is a jerk.

I’m starting to wonder if Democrats really care about saving the environment. Apparently the fate of the planet isn’t as important as keeping a guy they don’t like from making more money.

You know who loves all this? Tim Walz. He’s so happy about it, he even tweeted out this video: