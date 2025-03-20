DISPATCHES FROM THE LEFT’S WAR ON WOMEN GIRLS:: What Dems Have Done to Deerfield girl—and the rest of Illinois—is Just Plain AWFL.

You hear that gruesome story of the 13-year-old middle-school girl from Deerfield confronted by school officials and ordered to disrobe in front of a male classmate?

It sounds too AWFL to be true.

But it happened, according to her mother Nicole Georgas who said Tuesday she was filing a police complaint with the police in Deerfield on top of a complaint she filed with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The mom alone standing up for her daughter’s privacy was repeatedly mocked and insulted by hostile trans activists as she addressed a crowded District 109 School Board meeting.

The story has gone viral world-wide and was broken by the Lake County Gazette and Dan Proft’s radio show “The Morning Answer.”

To understand this bizzarro world, please understand this:

Even though President Donald Trump has signed an executive order protecting girls’ privacy, and has vowed to cut federal education funding to rogue states, the Illinois Democrats are funded by billionaire Gov. JB Pritzker, who is the bankrupt state’s leading activist for transexuals.

And he’s running for president.

“The male student was present in the girls’ locker room,” Georges said at the school board meeting. “Feeling violated, the girls made the choice not change into their PE (physical education) clothes with a biological male present.”

The next day Georgas said, the officials at Alan B. Shepherd Middle School tried to bully a girls’ PE class into changing in front of the boy.