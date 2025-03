PROGRESS:

The current state of the Hamas "playing cards" leadership: Of the 54 top targets set in Ocotber 2023, 34 are dead, and 8 are being harboured in Qatar or Turkey. So, of the 45 who were in Gaza at the start of the war, only 12 are still alive (Haniyeh was killed in Iran). Not bad. pic.twitter.com/kEF6TfoalB

— Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) March 20, 2025