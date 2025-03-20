NO THANKS, I’M STILL SOCIAL DISTANCING: Meet Harry Sisson, the Biden-Loving Feminist Influencer Outed as ‘Possibly Not Gay’ After Multiple Women Accused Him of Being a Sex Creep.

In case you missed it, which you probably did, here’s what happened: An effeminate TikTok influencer, semi-renowned for his obsequious fawning over former president Joe Biden, was apparently outed as heterosexual after multiple female women accused him of being a lying pervert. His name is Harry Sisson, and he’s a 23-year-old social media user who posts professionally (and obnoxiously) about politics. He’s been profiled by numerous mainstream outlets, including NBC News, Vanity Fair, and Semafor. He campaigned for Kamala Harris, appeared on CNN, filmed a TikTok video with Barack Obama, and met with Sen. Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) on Capitol Hill earlier this month. He was invited to the White House in 2024, where he met with Biden in the Oval Office and called him “the best president in modern American history.”

Earlier, from Steve: So Another Male Feminist Turns out to Be a Social Media Perv.