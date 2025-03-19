SOMEONE SET UP US THE BOMB: Climate change ‘can teach schoolchildren about race.’ Oh, to be in England:
Climate change can be used to teach children about race, a national curriculum review has been told.
Global warming should be used to allow teachers and pupils to “explore conversations about race”, according to the Runnymede Trust.
The race equality think tank told a review into the curriculum commissioned by Bridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary, that such discussions would allow pupils to discuss more openly the impact of race on them and its relationship to “wider society”.
One aspect of the trust’s recommendations is thought to be aimed at encouraging teachers to throw light on the unequal impact of climate change on different groups in society, such as in developing countries.
Its recommendation states: “Subjects such as English and history, as well as discussions of climate change in science, should offer students the opportunity to explore conversations surrounding race* and its relationship to wider society, as opposed to stifling students and teachers in the expression of opinion surrounding these themes.”
The submission is one of several seen by The Telegraph which argue that climate change and sustainability should form a more central part of the curriculum.
Something tells me these classic British headlines won’t be on the curriculum:
● BBC Scream: ‘18 Months to Save the Planet’ from Global Warming.
—NewsBusters, July 25th, 2019.
● Stephen Hawking says Donald Trump risks ‘turning Earth into Venus’ with 250 degree temperature.
—The London Telegraph, July 2nd, 2017.
● President ‘has four years to save Earth.’
—The Grauniad, January 27, 2009.
● UN scientists warn time is running out to tackle global warming.
—The Grauniad, May 4th, 2007.
● “A secret report, suppressed by US defence chiefs and obtained by The Observer, warns that major European cities will be sunk beneath rising seas as Britain is plunged into a ‘Siberian’ climate by 2020.”
—The Grauniad, February 21, 2004.
● U.N. Predicts Disaster if Global Warming Not Checked:
A senior U.N. environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000.
Coastal flooding and crop failures would create an exodus of “eco- refugees,” threatening political chaos, said Noel Brown, director of the New York office of the U.N. Environment Program, or UNEP.
He said governments have a 10-year window of opportunity to solve the greenhouse effect before it goes beyond human control.
—AP, June 29, 1989. (It’s AP, but it had to have been picked up by several British newspapers back in the day, right?)
And of course, this classic:
* Wait, why is the curriculum limited to just race?