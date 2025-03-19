SOMEONE SET UP US THE BOMB: Climate change ‘can teach schoolchildren about race.’ Oh, to be in England:

Climate change can be used to teach children about race, a national curriculum review has been told.

Global warming should be used to allow teachers and pupils to “explore conversations about race”, according to the Runnymede Trust.

The race equality think tank told a review into the curriculum commissioned by Bridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary, that such discussions would allow pupils to discuss more openly the impact of race on them and its relationship to “wider society”.

One aspect of the trust’s recommendations is thought to be aimed at encouraging teachers to throw light on the unequal impact of climate change on different groups in society, such as in developing countries.

Its recommendation states: “Subjects such as English and history, as well as discussions of climate change in science, should offer students the opportunity to explore conversations surrounding race* and its relationship to wider society, as opposed to stifling students and teachers in the expression of opinion surrounding these themes.”

The submission is one of several seen by The Telegraph which argue that climate change and sustainability should form a more central part of the curriculum.