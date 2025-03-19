PERHAPS THEY CAN TRY MARKETING A “LIBERAL TEARS” FLAVOR: I found this amusing story somewhat underreported. It appears that:

“Ben & Jerry’s infamously woke CEO has been fired by the ice cream company’s fed-up parent company Unilever. David Stever was booted on March 3 after Unilever bosses grew tired of Ben & Jerry’s advocating for divisive progressive causes like Black Lives Matters, DEI, defunding the police and Palestinian rights.”

Here’s the best part…

“Ben & Jerry’s remaining bosses have now filed a lawsuit accusing the parent company of firing Stever for his political activism.”

Hmm, so many similes from which to choose…”biting the hand that feeds you,” “pissing in the company water cooler,” “choosing the wrong hill upon which to die” or maybe even “circular firing squad?”

How about just autophagy?