KEVIN DOWNEY JR: Unlike Raccoons, Demo-Communists Don’t Learn From Their Mistakes. “I’m beginning to believe that the Democratic Party is taking its direction from a right-leaning comedian with a taste for bourbon because, honestly, it’s making so many bad decisions that it’s almost like I am in their command and purposely giving it advice to make it look as though it’s nuttier than squirrel droppings.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.