THE CRITICAL DRINKER: Hollywood’s Rough Start To 2025 (And It’ll Probably Get Worse).

“What really made me laugh though,” the Drinker says, “was the idea that distributors are holding out hope for Snow White to turn their fortunes around. Hate to break it to you chaps, but with a projected $50 million opening weekend and some of the worst PR in Hollywood history, something tells me this isn’t going to be the box office savior you’re hoping for.”

Fortunately though, America’s Newspaper of Record is reporting that Disney has a cunning, last-second plan to salvage its box office prospects!