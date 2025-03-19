SPACE: 4 tiny, Earth-like planets found circling 2nd-closest star system to us — and could be visited by future human generations. “Astronomers have long suspected that there was at least one exoplanet orbiting Barnard’s Star — a red dwarf with a mass around one-sixth that of the sun. At 5.97 light-years from Earth, it is the fourth-closest star to our solar system, after the three interconnected stars of the Alpha Centauri system.”