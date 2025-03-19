MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Oh, Noes! DOGE Audits Aren’t up to Government Snuff!

Of all the nonvital issues lefty rags like Wired would have me worry about, audits of government spending conducted by Elon Musk’s Department of Government not measuring up to Washington’s strict standards (cough, cough) is so far down the list that I ran out of witty metaphors.

Yet here we are.

Before I take you into that Wired report, let me share the latest news about what Musk calls Washington’s “Magic Money Computers” because it’s a story that the legacy dinosaur media seems to have somehow missed but that plays directly into Wired’s story.