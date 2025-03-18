COME SEE THE VIOLENCE INHERENT IN THE LEFTISM: Teslas set on fire with Molotov cocktails and shot with gun in Las Vegas attack.

A suspect armed with a gun and Molotov cocktails launched a “targeted attack” against a Tesla location in Las Vegas early Tuesday, spray painting “resist,” firing several shots and torching multiple cars, authorities said.

Gunshots and flames erupted at the Tesla Collision Center, at 6260 Badura Ave., at 2:45 a.m. in the latest violent incident involving property associated with Elon Musk, the billionaire Tesla CEO and adviser to President Donald Trump.

“This was a targeted attack against a Tesla facility, ” LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren told reporters. “We do believe that it is isolated at this time. We do not believe there is further threat to the general public.”