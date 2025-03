OOPS:

LEFT: Joe Scarborough declares presidents like Joe Biden never screamed and yelled about ignoring judges. RIGHT: Joe Biden screams and yells about ignoring the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/92r9ojxSDy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 18, 2025

To be fair, Scarborough is both a hack and not terribly bright.

Combined, they’re the equivilent of walking in clown shoes across a lawn covered in rakes.