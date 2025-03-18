KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Israel Opts to Put Hamas on the 72 Virgins Express. “The consensus of the sane people in the world is that the ‘war’s goals’ should definitely involve the complete elimination of Hamas. Israelis are at risk as long as any of them are still roaming around Gaza. Even if there are just a few, they’ll get right to work grooming young Gazans for the next generation of attempts to wipe Israel off the map. Those same innocent Gazans that spoiled American college students are using as excused to become latter-day Brownshirts.”