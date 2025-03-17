SPACE: Mars could have an ocean’s worth of water beneath its surface, seismic data suggest.

Persuasive new evidence supporting the possibility of liquid water deep underground on Mars has come to light in a new analysis of seismic data from NASA’s InSight lander.

In 2024, researchers proposed that the deep subsurface of the Red Planet, particularly between 7.1 and 12.4 miles (11.5 and 20 kilometers) down, is soaked in liquid water, a conclusion they base on the velocities of seismic waves detected during marsquakes.

Now, researchers Ikuo Katayama of Hiroshima University and Yuya Akamatsu of the Research Institute for Marine Geodynamics in Japan have found supporting evidence for this claim of liquid water deep inside Mars. “Many studies suggest the presence of water on ancient Mars billions of years ago,” said Katayama in a statement. “But our model indicates the presence of liquid water on present-day Mars.”