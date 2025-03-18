THIS IS SOLID ADVICE, DEMS. PLEASE HEED IT:
http://twitter.com/bonchieredstate/status/1901722417984356726
UPDATE (FROM GLENN): I don’t know why this link isn’t embedding as usual, but here’s the screenshot:
