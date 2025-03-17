THE HOUTHIS ARE THE SYMPTOM, IRAN’S MULLAHS ARE THE DISEASE:Trump warns Iran it will face ‘consequences’ of further attacks from Yemen’s Houthi rebels. “The comments by Trump on his Truth Social website escalate his administration’s new campaign of airstrikes targeting the rebels, which killed at least 53 people this weekend alone. U.S. officials said the strikes were carried out against more than 40 targets and more airstrikes were planned in the coming days. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of military operations.”