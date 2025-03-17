15 DAYS TO SLOW THE SPREAD: Five years ago, Las Vegas’ casinos shut down for 78 days. The fallout was brutal.

[Five] years ago few believed that Las Vegas’ casinos would be forced to close to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 virus that was rampaging worldwide.

But they did. And the fallout was brutal.

About a month after casinos in Macao were closed for 15 days to slow COVID’s spread, then-Gov. Steve Sisolak on March 17, 2020 ordered all casinos as well as restaurants, bars and other nonessential businesses in the state to close for 30 days.