THIS IS HOW DEMS GROOM LIFELONG POLITICIANS: Raúl Grijalva’s Leftist Legacy of Weaponized School Boards. “Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) died this past Thursday, succumbing to the cancer that he had been belatedly diagnosed with last year (my Townhall colleague Rebecca Downs covered that here). He was my congressman and a radical leftist. I’m not here to vent, however. That’s because Grijalva also taught me one of the greatest lessons I’ve learned in forty-plus years of political activism.”