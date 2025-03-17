MAN’S BEST FRIEND: RATS!!!: National Geographic reports that in Africa, rats are used to detect tuberculosis:

Carolina is an African giant pouched rat who can screen 100 sputum (i.e phlegm) samples for tuberculosis in 20 minutes—much faster than a human, who takes four days to process the same amount of information with a microscope. And she’s part of a cohort of 40 rats belonging to nonprofit APOPO who are helping to combat the tuberculosis epidemic in Tanzania and Ethiopia.

According to the article, rats can be used to detect land mines too.