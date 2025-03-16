IT’S GOOD TO BE THE NOMENKLATURA: Biden appointee makes $360K soft landing at University of Colorado.

Andrew Mayock became the vice chancellor for sustainability as of March 10, for a whopping $360,000 per year. According to a CU media release, the position is “newly created.”

Mayock, is the former chief sustainability officer under President Joe Biden. He led Biden’s agenda on sustainability efforts.

Biden was not his first role under U.S. presidents, having also served in both the Obama and Clinton administrations.

Under Obama he served as Deputy Director for Management and Associate Director for General Government Programs at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Under Clinton he worked at the White House and the U.S. Treasury Department. He also served on the steering committee of the Climate 21 Project.

It is the second time in two years that a newly created position at CU has been filled by an outgoing Democrat loyalist. The two positions combined amount for more than $750,000 a year in salary and benefits.