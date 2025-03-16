JOHN GALT COULD NOT BE REACHED FOR COMMENT: Electricity gradually returns to Cuba after substation failure left millions in the dark. “Cuba suffered similar blackouts in October, November and December. The latest was the first of 2025 but in mid-February authorities suspended classes and work activities for two days due to a shortage of electricity generation that exceeded 50% in the country.”
