BRITAIN’S CULTURAL SUICIDE ACCELERATES: Shakespeare’s birthplace to be ‘decolonised’ over concerns playwright promotes ‘white supremacy.’

The museum curators will carry out further analysis on the “impact of colonialism” on world history and the ways in which “Shakespeare’s work has played a part in this”.

Certain items in its archives might include “language or depictions that are racist, sexist, homophobic, or otherwise harmful”, the trust said.

The change comes as the playwright receives significant posthumous backlash against his works – many of which have had trigger warnings for racism, sexism and violence.

Several years ago, findings of a research project between Shakespeare’s Birthplace Trust and the University of Birmingham’s Dr Helen Hopkins indicated that the writer’s works “benefits the ideology of white European supremacy”, The Telegraph reports.

The research argues that European culture was forced to become the world standard for high art via “colonial inculcation” and that Shakespeare was deployed as a symbol of “British cultural superiority”.