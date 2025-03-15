WORST. HITLER. EVER: What? TrumpHitler Didn’t Explode and Have Reporter Arrested?

Funny thing happened yesterday … a reporter inadvertently smacked President Trump in the face with a microphone. And who knew that the Left’s fascist.racist.sexist.authoritarian boogeyman reacted like every real dad out there.



Outside the fever swamps of the Left-infected Democrats and their comrades, people have for years known that Trump is an actual human being who can (and has) acted with great humor as the occasion warrants.

The fuzzy end of the extended microphone – sometimes referred to as a “dead cat” in the industry – struck the 45th and 47th president in the mouth and slid across part of his face as he closed his eyes and leaned back to avoid further contact. Trump, 78, glared at the reporter and raised both eyebrows in apparent amusement as the mic was quickly pulled away. “She just made television tonight,” the president quipped, apparently referring to the clumsy reporter. “She just became a big story tonight.”

Roll tape!