COVID FIVE YEARS AGO TODAY: CNN/PBS Host Christiane Amanpour Finds Environmental ‘Silver Lining’ in Coronavirus Epidemic. “So if there is a silver lining to this crisis, it’s visible in the skies above China. The dramatic slowdown in manufacturing and driving has caused a reduction in carbon emissions. We’ve all seen these NASA satellite images which show the improvement in China’s air quality.”

Flashback to the early years of the Obama era, when both John Kerry and Claire McCaskill praised the Great Recession for reducing carbon emissions. (Never mind unemployment, which was explained away as “funemployment!”) Or to put it another way: Prominent Environmentalist Finally Discovers His Religion’s Catch-22.