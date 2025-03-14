BREAKING NEWS: Just the News reporting that:

“Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley on Friday sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, revealing that the bureau allegedly obtained the cellphones of President Donald Trump and his former Vice President Mike Pence.”

Remember when the phrase “deep state” or as Tucker calls it, “Permanent Washington” were so easily dismissed as a conspiracy theory? I have a (good) feeling those days are getting fewer and far between.

**Update: JTN dialed back the original lede and changed above. Originally said “listened in” but changed to show that they simply obtained the cellphones.