ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Dumped Host Joy Reid Set to ‘Scream Bloody Murder’ Over Being Axed from MSNBC – ‘She Knows Where the Bodies are Buried and Is Getting Set to Torch Network to Ground!’

An unrepentant Joy Reid is set to scream bloody murder and seek vengeance against MSNBC for canceling her show, The ReidOut , and unceremoniously kicking her out the door, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 56-year-old anchor, who had been with MSNBC for over a decade, is said to be furious over what she sees as a backstabbing betrayal from the very network she helped build.

An MSNBC insider said: “She’s livid, and she knows everything. She’s ready to burn the house down.”